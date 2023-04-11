Daily News Brief | April 11, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, sports, weather, and events you can handle.

Sine Die and the legislators are leaving. Here are the biggest issues of this session that will be signed into law by Governor Moore. Maryland's Poet Laureate is performing at Eastport's St Luke's Earth Day and the Arts Festival on the 22nd. And Main Street dynamo, Kim Hovell is celebrating 10 years and will host a celebration on the 20th from 6 pm to 9 pm. It is ticket Tuesday, and I have three shows up for grabs from Rams Head On Stage–Booket T Jones, Steve Morse Band or DC's Reflecting Fools–the reincarnated Capitol Steps. And if that is not enough, tickets to the Baysox AND tickets to the Bay Bridge Boat Show!

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 11th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

And just like the locusts, they appear and after 90 days they go away! Midnight was Sine Die and today marks the first day of a beautiful time of the year–spring and the city is devoid of most legislators and the tourists have not come out in force just yet. Enjoy! OK, we have some news today, so let’s get into it, shall we?

90 days. more than 2,000 bills were discussed and nearly 600 passed. Now they move to Governor Moore’s desk who is not expected to wield the veto pen like Governor Hogan. The biggies this session, are a constitutional amendment to protect abortion rights, a tightening of the gun control laws, how we’re gonna handle marijuana sales, and wind energy. With the Governor and the legislature in the same party, it was a relatively easy session with few fireworks, and Governor Moore got all of his issues through although a few were watered down a bit. Governor More plans to start signing the bills into law a bit later today, and there are several more Sine Die soirees planned in the next few days before they all go back to their home districts.

Grace Cavalieri is Maryland’s Poet Laureate since 2018 and she is coming to St Luke’s Church in Eastport on Earth Day, April 22nd, to give a performance on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. St. Luke’s is planning a full weekend with a concert on Friday and a big arts festival on Saturday–and it is all free! See you there!

Hey, congrats to Kim Hovell. While she has only been on Main Street for less than a year. And only in a retail location since 2019, she is celebrating 10 years of her beautiful oyster-front art. And on April 20th in her store on Main Street in Annapolis she will be celebrating with live music, an oyster shucker (of course), door prizes, and giveaways from 6 pm to 9 pm. So I will see you there too!

And TODAY is ticket Tuesday and it is a special one with LOTS of stuff to give away! At Rams Head On Stage…get in touch with me if any of these tickle your fancy–Booker T Jones on Thursday, the Steve Morse Band on the 22nd, or DC’s Reflecting Fools–the reincarnated Capital Steps on the 23rd. Maybe baseball is more your thing? I have six more pairs of tickets to give away to any home Bowie Baysox game this season. Or if you are into power boating, I have four tickets to the Bay Bridge Boat show this weekend! Just get in touch and let me know what you want and you may score some freebies Courtesy of Rams Head, the Baysox, or the Annapolis Boat Shows. And please do check out all the other shows at RamsHeadOnSTage.com that are coming up. There are a bunch of great ones!

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your only locally forecast weather report. And Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law is back with a legal brief!

