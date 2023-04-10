Daily News Brief | April 10, 2023

Give us about fifteen minutes a day, and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

More cool stuff from the Anne Arundel County Public Library and the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. A new sculpture garden is about to appear in Annapolis. Basox baseball is back and they have their first home game this week, and we are giving away a bunch of tickets! And of course, some pod news about Friday’s Canines and Crosstreks and the Local Business Spotlight!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is off today, but will be back next Monday with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Good morning, it is Monday, April 10th, 2023, and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief presented by Annapolis Subaru and the SPCA of Anne Arundel County.

I hope you all had an enjoyable weekend. The weather yesterday, in particular, was spectacular, and I think we can safely say that spring has sprung! Well, we have a little bit of news, and it’s all good news, so, shall we?

The Anne Arundel County Public Library gets cooler by the minute. Guess what they just added to their library of things? Another museum! First, they added the Historic Annapolis Museum, and now the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park. Yes, with a library card, you can check out family passes to the museums. Each county library will receive two passes which are good for admission for up to four people, and they can be checked out for a week at a time! Other places you can check out passes for include Historic London Town and Gardens, The William Paca House and Gardens, and the Hammond Harwood House. We live in such a historically rich area…take advantage of it by using your library card!

And speaking of libraries, a big event on the 15th at the West Street library in Annapolis. A year ago, the Annapolis Arts District brought 15 very cool David Hayes statues to the City–they were scattered around. Well, they got an extension of the lease and will be bringing ALL 15 SCULPTURES to a new sculpture garden at the library on April 15th. It’s a day-long event starting at 9 am with music, food trucks, yoga, storytime, poetry, ice cream, and a whole lot more, all in the new sculpture garden. I am really digging the Annapolis arts scene!

In case you missed it, baseball is back. Yes up in Baltimore. But also a lot closer. The Bowie Baysox opened the season on the road in Hartford and now have a 2-1 record. Their next game is home tomorrow against Akron, and they will be home through the weekend! We have a ton of tickets to give away all summer long–they are undated tickets so you can pick your game! Want a pair of tickets? Let’s kick off this season with a bang– I have 6 pairs of tickets for the first six people that email me or DM me the name of the team’s mascot– he’s tall, clumsy, and green!

Hopefully, you caught our Canines and Crosstreks segment on Friday–when we had felines too! Check out our post from noon on Friday for some great photos and a cute kitten video. And if you have some room in your heart for some pups or kittens, we have all the info on how to adopt!

And Saturday On the local business spotlight, we spoke with Taylor Pyles, the founder of the Blue Ribbon Project–doing absolutely amazing work. And this weekend–look for Mike Carter from Annapolis Tours and Crawls!

Ann Alsina is taking Easter Monday off. And George Young from DCMDVA Weather here with the only locally forecast weather report you’re going to find! All that is coming up in just a bit, so hang around!

