Come Experience a New Sculpture Garden

A new Sculpture Garden is opening in Annapolis with an opening event on April 15th.

A year and a half ago, the Annapolis Arts District brought 15 David Hayes sculptures to Annapolis and locate them throughout the City of Annapolis. The goal then was to bring new outdoor public art to Annapolis. The sculptures all located outdoors, went up at local libraries, community centers, schools, an art center, a street-end park, public housing, a museum, senior housing, and along West Street. The original installation helped to keep art accessible and within local communities during covid when many people would not venture far from home. Half of the sites had never had outdoor public art before. The exhibition also allowed people to imagine art in various settings and have conversations about the potential of having additional public art throughout the city.

The Annapolis Arts District has leased the sculptures from the David Hayes Foundation for the past year and a half. This winter, the arts district approached them about creating one of Annapolis’ first sculpture gardens if the lease could be extended. They agreed to extend the lease of the sculptures at no charge through the summer. Allowing the arts district, the library, and the community to see all the sculptures in one location and have its first sculpture garden, even if just temporarily.

The Annapolis Arts District is now bringing all of the David Hayes sculptures to the Michael E. Bush Library at 1410 West Street in Annapolis to create a summer sculpture garden. “This outdoor space has been a beautiful blank canvas since the new library opened,” says Erik Evans, Executive Director of the Annapolis Arts District. “We wanted to fill the lawn with these beautiful sculptures to allow the community to see all the sculptures in one location and a chance to see new ways this public space can be used by the community. Hopefully, the community will love the new sculpture garden and the various activities planned for the April 15th opening event. Discussions can then begin on how public art, both visual and performance, could permanently fill this public space.”

On April 15th the Annapolis Arts District is hosting a free public outdoor event to officially open the new sculpture garden. Throughout the day there will be live music, kids’ activities, yoga, poetry, self-guided walking tours of the sculpture gardens, a food truck, and an ice cream truck. The son of the artist David Hayes will be on-site during the event to share stories and answer any questions you may have about the works. The public is encouraged to attend and bring a picnic blanket or chairs and join the community outdoors in the Sycamore tree grove (the tree-lined area on the front side of the building) for a day of food, fun, and art!

April 15 Outdoor Sculpture Garden Picnic Schedule:

9 am -10 am: Yoga on the lawn in the sycamore grove

10 am: Library opens & AZTK food truck opens on site.

10 am-11 am Kids Music: SQRRL (Doug Segree)

11 am-11:15 am: Storytime with the library

11:15 am-11:30 am: Poetry reading

Noon-2 pm: Always Ice Cream Truck!

11:30 am-12:30 pm: Fiddle Music: Gary and Leah

12:30 pm-12:45 pm: Storytime with the library

1 pm-2 pm: Jazz Music: the Kearse duo

In the event of inclement weather, the event will be moved indoors with a modified schedule inside the library. The sculptures will be located at the library on West Street until September. After that time, they will leave for an exhibition in another state. The David Hayes sculpture exhibitions in Annapolis have been a collaborative effort funded by the Annapolis Arts District, David Hayes Foundation, Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Annapolis Art in Public Places Commission, Anne Arundel County Public Library, and the Inner West Street Association. Additional support has been provided by Annapolis Parks and Recreation, Anne Arundel County Parks and Recreation, Anne Arundel County Schools, Artfarm, Banneker Douglas Museum, Eastport Democratic Club, Garden Girls, Graduate Hotel, Housing Authority City of Annapolis, Lemongrass, Maryland Hall, and Visit Annapolis.

For more information on the artist, the exhibit, and the opening event visit http://www.annapolisartsdistrict.org/david-hayes

