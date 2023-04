Once Upon a Mattress

May 5-21, 2023

Sometimes a princess doesn’t act **quite** like a princess! This rollicking spin on the classic tale “The Princess and the Pea” provides some side-splitting shenanigans as the “shy” swamp princess Winnifred the Woebegon shows up to win the hand of Prince Dauntless—much to the dismay of the unimpressed Queen Aggravain. Will Winnifred be able to pass the Sensitivity Test and marry her prince? Tickets are on sale now!

