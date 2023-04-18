April 18, 2023
Business

Chart House Spruces Up, Rebrands as Chart House Prime

Chart House in Annapolis has announced the restaurant’s renovation and rebranding to Chart House Prime offering a new, sophisticated menu and upscale dining experience.

The original Annapolis Chart House opened its doors in 1978 on the waterfront of Annapolis with the vision of providing customers a dining experience beyond cuisine. Chart House Prime will continue to build on that legacy incorporating a refined seafood and steakhouse dining experience complemented by exceptional service.

“We are excited to unveil our very first Chart House Prime to the Annapolis community,” said Shah Ghani, Senior Vice President & COO. “Guests will be blown away by our new and impressive culinary and beverage offerings, and we look forward to serving an elevated experience to our guests for many more years to come..”

The restaurant’s interior space now offers a chic atmosphere with a fresh sushi bar and newly expanded wine cellar. Refined tablescape elements provide a contemporary ambiance to Chart House Prime while focusing on the amazing views of the harbor that Chart House is known for. The exterior signage debuts the restaurant’s new logo reflecting this reinvigorated experience.

In addition to a modernized look, the restaurant welcomes a renewed menu featuring fresh fish, prime steaks, shellfish, oysters, sushi, and an expansive wine collection. Guests will see new selections such as Sushi and Shellfish Bar, Plancha Seared Branzino, and Two Way Tuna as well as premier steak offerings including a 32 oz Prime Porterhouse, 32 oz Bone-in Wagyu Tomahawk Ribeye and Herb Crusted and Slow Roasted Prime Rib. Guests can also look forward to seeing signature favorites on the menu, including Kim Chee Calamari, Alaskan King Crab, and Spiced Ahi, among other daily chef recommendations.

Expert mixologists will prepare cocktails tableside, and the expanded wine cellar boasts a collection of over 400 bottles, each carefully curated to complement the meal perfectly. 

Chart House Prime is open Monday – Thursday, 4:30 pm – 10 pm, Friday – Saturday, 4:30 pm – 11 pm and Sunday, 10 am – 9 pm. For reservations, please contact the restaurant at (410) 268-7166 or visit www.charthouse.com.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

