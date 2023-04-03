April 3, 2023
Annapolis, US 55 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Bubbakoo’s Burritos is Coming to Linthicum Daily News Brief | April 3, 2023 Police Believe Alcohol Involved in Fatal 3-Car Crash 11 Best NFL Players from Maryland Annapolis High School Senior Snags Prestigious $20K Dell Scholarship
Local News

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is Coming to Linthicum

Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a New-Jersey based Mexican-fusion restaurant brand, has announced the opening of its newest Maryland location in Linthicum Heights on March 31.

The restaurant is owned by Parth Patel, a new owner with the Bubbakoo’s Burritos brand. Located at 835 Nursey Road at the intersection of Nursey Road and N Hammonds Ferry Road, the restaurant is conveniently situated within the Linthicum Heights community.

“As a longtime fan of Bubbakoo’s Burritos, it is incredibly exciting to join the brand as an owner,” said Patel. “One of the best parts about Bubbakoo’s is the fanbase the brand has built over the years, and I’m proud to be expanding that fanbase into another Maryland community. Everything from the food to the décor to the customer service makes Bubbakoo’s a great restaurant experience – one that the Linthicum Heights community will certainly enjoy.”

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has become a fan-favorite over the past 15 years for its unique menu, superb customer service and welcoming dining environment. The new Bubbakoo’s Burritos will offer the classic menu items the brand is known for such as hibachi steak and shrimp burritos, sriracha shredded pork nachos, Nashville hot chicken burritos, customizable entrees and more. Each menu item is made with fresh, tasty ingredients that will please any palette. 

“It is always exciting to see a longtime Bubbakoo’s Burritos fan turn into restaurant owner,” said Paul Altero, co-founder of Bubbakoo’s Burritos. “This brand was built on a passion for great food, excellent service and bringing together community members, and I’m glad that this has resonated with Parth. He is an excellent addition to the Bubbakoo’s family, and we’re looking forward to witnessing his many successes as a location owner.”

Following years of impressive growth, the brand has established a prominent U.S. presence across the country, creating a dedicated legion of Bubbakoo’s Burritos fans. A testament to the brand’s tremendous expansion efforts, Bubbakoo’s Burritos recently ranked #238 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® list, rising nearly 100 places from last year. This marks the brand’s highest ever ranking for the award and its third consecutive year being named.

Bubbakoo’s Burritos has been a Mexican-fusion staple in many communities since the brand’s inception in 2008. Featuring a variety of unique, customizable and wow-worthy menu items made-to-order with fresh ingredients, the brand has grown from its Jersey Shore roots and expanded to more than 100 locations across the United States. 

Previous Article

Daily News Brief | April 3, 2023
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu