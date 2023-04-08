April 8, 2023
Broadneck High’s Melissa Quigley Named Health Education Teacher of the Year

Broadneck High School Health and Unified Dance teacher Melissa Quigley tonight was named the National Health Education Teacher of the Year by SHAPE America. The award recognizes outstanding teachers who demonstrate exceptional teaching skills and provide students with the knowledge and skills necessary to practice and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

A 21-year teaching veteran, Quigley was named the Eastern District winner of the award in December. She has spent her entire teaching career at Broadneck and had the opportunity to teach various courses in Health, Physical Education and Dance including Health, Human Sexuality, Sports Medicine, Dance for Athletes, Unified Dance, Fit for Life, and Team Sports.

“I am in awe and very humbled by this experience,” Quigley said moments after the award announcement was made at the SHAPE America National conference in Seattle. “I want to thank all of the HPED community for inspiring me to be the health teacher that I am today. My family at Broadneck High School supports me with ideas and initiatives to make our community a healthier place across the county to inspire and teach others.”

Quigley is Broadneck’s Health, Physical Education and Dance Department chair. She is an advisor for the Bruin Dance-athon and the One Love Club, chairs the school’s Wellness Committee, and is the varsity assistant field hockey coach and the junior varsity assistant lacrosse coach.

“There is no one more deserving of this award,” Broadneck High School Principal Rachel Kennelly said. “I’m so proud of her and our students are so lucky to have her. She’s not only an outstanding health educator, she’s a fierce advocate for students with disabilities and overall student and staff wellness. Her impact at Broadneck is far-reaching and will be felt for years to come.”

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

