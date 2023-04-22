April 22, 2023
Life In The Area

Bonus Podcast: ICONS in Transformation

It’s not often that a local church presents a world-class, world-traveling art exhibit. So when it does, it is something that needs to be seen. ICONS in Transformation wil open at St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Annapolis on April 23rd and run through June 11th.

 ICONS in Transformation is an internationally acclaimed traveling art exhibit featuring contemporary works by expressionist Ludmila Pawlowska, depicting light, love, spirituality, and time through her unique medium of three-dimensional paintings. The exhibit has traveled throughout cathedrals, churches, and museums in Europe, and for the last decade has toured in the United States. More than 2 million people worldwide have experienced this transformative art exhibit.

It is an engaging exhibit that is free and open to the public. All of the artist’s proceeds will benefit Ukrainian refugees.

Today, we sat down with Pastor Dave Oravec (amidst dozens of crates of art freshly unloaded from a tractor trailer) to discuss the exhibit and how it relates to spirituality, love, and light in the Church and in everyday life. We also chatted about St. Martin’s the Church, and St. Martin’s the School.

The artwork is exquisite. The exhibition will be amazing and, well, transformative. Make plans to see it in the coming weeks; but for now…

Have a listen!

Aimee Mann At Rams Head On Stage? Yes Please!
John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

