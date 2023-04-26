Bonus Podcast: Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show to Honor Three Bay Advocates

The Chesapeake Bay is crucial for many reasons, and many organizations understand exactly how crucial it is and work tirelessly to improve the conditions to preserve it for generations to follow.

The Annapolis Boat Shows produce four in-water boat shows each year and, let’s face it, without the Bay, there is no boat show. So it only makes sense that at this year’s Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show that the show itself recognizes and pays respect to three organizations that do so much for our common mission–Chesapeake Conservancy, Coastal Conservation Association Maryland, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation!

On Saturday, the Annapolis Boat Shows will host a free reception for ticket holders to recognize the organizations, offer up some music and good times, and present a panel discussion with all involved on how we can work together to save the Bay.

In advance of that, we spoke with Reed Perry of the Conservancy, David Sikorski of CCM-MD, the new Maryland Executive Director for CBF–Allison Colden, and Mary Ewenson from the Annapolis Boat Shows!

Get your tickets to the show and plan to attend the reception, but for now, have a listen!

