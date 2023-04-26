April 26, 2023


Bonus Podcast: Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show to Honor Three Bay Advocates

The Chesapeake Bay is crucial for many reasons, and many organizations understand exactly how crucial it is and work tirelessly to improve the conditions to preserve it for generations to follow.

The Annapolis Boat Shows produce four in-water boat shows each year and, let’s face it, without the Bay, there is no boat show. So it only makes sense that at this year’s Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show that the show itself recognizes and pays respect to three organizations that do so much for our common mission–Chesapeake Conservancy, Coastal Conservation Association Maryland, and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation!

On Saturday, the Annapolis Boat Shows will host a free reception for ticket holders to recognize the organizations, offer up some music and good times, and present a panel discussion with all involved on how we can work together to save the Bay.

In advance of that, we spoke with Reed Perry of the Conservancy, David Sikorski of CCM-MD, the new Maryland Executive Director for CBF–Allison Colden, and Mary Ewenson from the Annapolis Boat Shows!

Get your tickets to the show and plan to attend the reception, but for now, have a listen!

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

