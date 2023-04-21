Bike AAA Launches Cycling Without Age Program for Seniors

Cycling Without Age Anne Arundel (CWAAA) is a new pilot program sponsored by BikeAAA. With support from the senior care facility, Sunrise of Severna Park, and a tremendous response from the community, a volunteer team of over two dozen pilots (and growing) will begin giving rides to seniors on the B&A Trail in Severna Park. An official kick-off celebration is scheduled for 10:30 am on May 20th.

Cycling Without Age is a global organization aimed at reducing social isolation and increasing both mental and physical health for the elderly. It provides companionship by having one or two passengers ride in a specially designed trishaw with one dedicated volunteer (the pilot) whose sole purpose is to create a unique outdoor adventure and friendly conversation. Pilots and passengers can explore the community by riding along safe bike paths, visiting with neighbors, and stopping at local businesses in their community. Passengers return with stories of what they have seen and conversations about where they want to go next.

