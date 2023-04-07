April 7, 2023
Sports

Baysox Kick Off Season On The Road With Historic Shutout

Thursday was a strong first chapter for the Bowie Baysox in 2023, as they walloped the Hartford Yard Goats 8-0 on Opening Day at Dunkin’ Park in Hartford. Justin Armbruester and Chayce McDermott combined to hold Hartford to only five hits, while striking out five.

The first inning nearly told a different story for the Baysox, as their offense was put down on only six pitches by Hartford’s Case Williams, and Armbruester was tagged for two hits in the home half of the frame. Billy Cook kept Hartford off of the board, however, by snagging a shallow single in the outfield, and firing a precision strike to the plate, beating out the Hartford runner trying to score. After allowing a single and stolen base in the second inning, Armbruester (W, 1-0) did not allow another runner into scoring position.

Heston Kjerstad was the most pivotal bat for the Baysox on the night, as the first baseman went 2-for-4 with a walk. He opened the scoring for Bowie in the fourth inning with a towering solo home run to center field and ignited a six-run rally in the sixth inning with a one-out single.

Hartford’s Case Williams (L, 0-1) was only blemished by Kjerstad’s home run, but reliever Jared Biddy took the brunt of Bowie’s offense, as Kjerstad, Coby Mayo, John Rhodes, Shayne Fontana, and Connor Pavolony all drove in runs against the right-hander.

Bowie was gifted one more run in the ninth inning, as Shelby Lackey walked three batters, and a catcher’s interference drove in the last.

Chayce McDermott (Sv, 1) carried the torch from Armbruester admirably, working through four innings of play, allowing only one hit, and striking out six batters.

The 8-0 win is only the second time in their history that the Baysox recorded a shutout win on Opening Day and the first since they shut out Trenton in 2007.

As Bowie begins their season 1-0, they will look to take the weekend series with Hartford on Friday. Connor Gillispie will start for the Baysox, with the first pitch scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

