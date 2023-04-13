April 12, 2023
Annapolis, US 64 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Baysox Earn First Home Victory of Season AACPS Adjusts Calendar for Weak Winter. Final Day of School is June 13th Annapolis Hires Assistant City Manager Best Breakfast in Town on May 3rd is Burritos for Beds at Chevy’s Fesh Mex! MPT’s Chesapeake Bay Week Airing April 16-22
Sports

Baysox Earn First Home Victory of Season

The Bowie Baysox snapped a brief two-game skid with a 2-1 victory Wednesday night against the Akron RubberDucks, behind five shutout innings from starter Chayce McDermott. 

McDermott was masterful on the mound for the Baysox. He followed up his relief appearance of four hitless, shutout innings on Opening Day in Hartford with six strikeouts across the five frames tonight. The right-hander walked none and only allowed three hits. The aspect of no walks was massive for McDermott, who saw control problems surface at times in his debut stint in Bowie last season, but has settled in nicely to the Double-A level in 2023.  

McDermott was handed an early cushion, as the Baysox struck first in the bottom of the second, to the tune of three straight hits. Cesar Prieto led off the frame with a first-pitch single, extending his hitting streak to four games, before Shayne Fontana followed suit. Then, John Rhodes followed it up with an opposite field double off the wall down the right field line to plate both runners and give Bowie a 2-0. Rhodes sits with a team-high five RBI through five games. 

Akron would threaten during the tail-end of McDermott’s outing, with a double in both the fourth and fifth inning. However, McDermott would strand each of them at third base, ending his outing with an emphatic punch out of the RubberDucks’ Petey Halpin with runners on the corners. 

Right-hander Carlos Tavera took over for the Baysox in the sixth. After working around a pair of walks in his initial frame and posting a scoreless seventh, Tavera would surrender a two-out solo home run to Julian Escobedo, cutting the Bowie lead to 2-1. 

Tavera would get out of the jam. While the Baysox bats went quiet, with just a single hit against the Akron bullpen, right-hander Nolan Hoffman entered in the ninth and picked up his second save of the season in a 1-2-3 frame. 

The win moves the Baysox back over .500 at 3-2 and look to take the edge in the series on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.  

Previous Article

AACPS Adjusts Calendar for Weak Winter. Final Day of School is June 13th
Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu