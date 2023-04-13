Baysox Earn First Home Victory of Season

The Bowie Baysox snapped a brief two-game skid with a 2-1 victory Wednesday night against the Akron RubberDucks, behind five shutout innings from starter Chayce McDermott.

McDermott was masterful on the mound for the Baysox. He followed up his relief appearance of four hitless, shutout innings on Opening Day in Hartford with six strikeouts across the five frames tonight. The right-hander walked none and only allowed three hits. The aspect of no walks was massive for McDermott, who saw control problems surface at times in his debut stint in Bowie last season, but has settled in nicely to the Double-A level in 2023.

McDermott was handed an early cushion, as the Baysox struck first in the bottom of the second, to the tune of three straight hits. Cesar Prieto led off the frame with a first-pitch single, extending his hitting streak to four games, before Shayne Fontana followed suit. Then, John Rhodes followed it up with an opposite field double off the wall down the right field line to plate both runners and give Bowie a 2-0. Rhodes sits with a team-high five RBI through five games.

Akron would threaten during the tail-end of McDermott’s outing, with a double in both the fourth and fifth inning. However, McDermott would strand each of them at third base, ending his outing with an emphatic punch out of the RubberDucks’ Petey Halpin with runners on the corners.

Right-hander Carlos Tavera took over for the Baysox in the sixth. After working around a pair of walks in his initial frame and posting a scoreless seventh, Tavera would surrender a two-out solo home run to Julian Escobedo, cutting the Bowie lead to 2-1.

Tavera would get out of the jam. While the Baysox bats went quiet, with just a single hit against the Akron bullpen, right-hander Nolan Hoffman entered in the ninth and picked up his second save of the season in a 1-2-3 frame.

The win moves the Baysox back over .500 at 3-2 and look to take the edge in the series on Thursday night, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET.

