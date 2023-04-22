April 22, 2023
Baysox Drop Second Straight to Altoona

Another quiet night offensively led to a second-consecutive loss for the Bowie Baysox, as they dropped their Friday contest with the Altoona Curve 8-1.

Cade Povich was in instant trouble in the bottom of the first inning when he walked consecutive batters. The issues lead to three early runs when Domingo Leyba doubled and Jacob Gonzalez singled. Povich (L, 1-1) struck out three batters in the second inning, but he was tagged with two more runs in the third inning on an RBI triple by Connor Scott, followed by a passed ball.

Jensen Elliott was a bright spot on the mound for Bowie, as the right-hander spun three scoreless innings of relief while striking out a pair.

Against the early deficit, Bowie found little success against Altoona’s Sean Sullivan, as the right-hander only allowed two hits over 4 1/3 scoreless frames. After two walks in the fifth inning, Altoona shifted to Cameron Junker (W, 1-1) on the mound, and the right-hander drew two double plays to keep Bowie scoreless into the seventh.

Just before the stretch, Bowie avoided the shutout when Billy Cook bounced a two-out single deep enough to the shortstop to drive in Randy Florentino.

Surprise rains in the eighth inning forced a brief delay, and Altoona reset their offense in the bottom of the inning against Nolan Hoffman, plating three more runs on four hits.

The loss drops Bowie to 5-8 on the season as they still battle in the Eastern League Southwest Division. Needing to win their next two games to force a split, the Baysox will continue their six-game series with Altoona on Saturday, with the first pitch set for 4:00 p.m.

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

