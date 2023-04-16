April 16, 2023
Annapolis, US 72 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Several US States Now Understand the Importance of Adjusting Regulations to Modern Money Transfer Standards In The Vane Of Chuck Berry LETTER: Hospice Recognizes Value of Volunteers Profs & Pints: Aboard the Webb Space Telescope How to Pick Jewelry Correctly: 7 Tips
Local News

Baysox Back on Track With 6-2 Win Over Rubber Ducks

Heston Kjerstad’s third home run in as many games powered the Bowie Baysox to a 6-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks, behind a sublime pitching performance from Cade Povich and company.  

All the Baysox offense was generated in the fourth inning. Kjerstad’s no-doubt blast to right center field came with one out in the frame. It was his Double-A-leading fifth of the 2023 campaign, and his fourth of the series.  

Bowie would not stop there, however. Coby Mayo and Billy Cook drew walks in the frame, before John Rhodes singled home Mayo for his team-leading ninth RBI of the season, extending the Baysox lead to 2-0. Donta’ Williams added the exclamation point when his flare into right field scooted behind the diving right-fielder Julian Escobedo, turning into a two-run double and giving Bowie a 4-0 advantage.  

The story on the mound for the Baysox was Cade Povich. The southpaw starter hurled five shutout innings with almost no traffic on the basepaths. Povich only allowed two hits and a pair of walks, while striking out seven, matching his career-high in a Baysox uniform. Left hander Easton Lucas tacked on two more scoreless frames out of the bullpen following Povich’s outing. 

Akron would manage a two-run homer in the top half of the eighth from Petey Halpin. However, the Baysox would immediately get those two runs back in the bottom half. Rhodes was hit by a pitch and Williams was walked, each with the bases loaded, making the score 6-2. Rhodes is the first member of the Baysox to double-digit RBI on the season, while it was the first three RBI of the campaign for Williams.  

Bowie would seal the victory with a 1-2-3 bottom of the ninth inning with Connor Loeprich on the bump to close things out. The win moves the Baysox back to .500 at 4-4. They look to split the six-game series with the RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. ET.  

Previous Article

Police Looking For Suspects in Royal Farms Parking Lot Shooting

 Next Article

How to Pick Jewelry Correctly: 7 Tips
Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu