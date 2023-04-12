April 12, 2023
Police-Fire

Ax Attack Along West Street in Annapolis Sends Man to Hospital

The Annapolis Police have arrested an Annapolis and charged him with assault after he assaulted another man with an ax.

On Saturday, April 8, 2023 at approximately 5:30 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to a report of an assault.

Officers met with the adult male victim who was suffering from lacerations to the back of his head. Officers discovered that the victim got into a physical confrontation with another man, who wielded a hatchet and struck the victim in the back of the head twice.

Police were able to locate the suspect and arrested the 30-year-old man from Annapolis. He was charged with first and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

The victim was treated at an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

