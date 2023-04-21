April 21, 2023
Annapolis, US 70 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Ft. Smallwood Bridge Work Scheduled Over Stoney Creek Can You Help The Salvation Army With Their Capital Campaign? SOLD OUT: All Things Go Festival Sells Out In Hours! Arrrr, It’s A Pirate’s Parlay in Annapolis Leadership Anne Arundel Opens New Office at Maryland Hall
Local News

Arrrr, It’s A Pirate’s Parlay in Annapolis

Ahoy mateys! Are ye ready for some swashbuckling fun and adventure? Look no further than Pirate Island Events’ Pirates Parlay, the ultimate pirate-themed event for all ye scallywags and landlubbers alike!

Two days of pirate fun is on the horizon at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds on April 29th and 30th! Tickets are available now! And if you use the code SPCA to buy your General Admission tickets, you will save $5 off the price and that $5 will go directly to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Set sail on the high seas of excitement with Pirates Parlay, an immersive and interactive experience that will transport ye to a world of treasure, piracy, and adventure. Whether ye be a seasoned pirate or a first-time sailor, Pirates Parlay has something for everyone.

With activities such as treasure hunts, pirate battles, sword fights, and cannon firings, ye will feel like a true buccaneer. Immerse yourself in the pirate culture with authentic costumes, music, and even a pirate feast! Ye won’t find a more authentic pirate experience anywhere else.

  • Meet captain jack!
  • Venture into the pirate room.
  • Sing along at the pirate ship stage,
  • Kids rides, carnival games & petting zoo
  • 1,000-gallon live mermaid tank
  • Glass blowing & blacksmith displays
  • Live canons,
  • Arts, and history displays
  • Jugglers, stilt walkers, magicians & dancers
  • Chesapeake Children’s Museum activities
  • Fireworks Saturday night
  • 40 vendors of food and merch
  • Pirate Island pale & Heavy Seas beer
  • Signature Kraken rum drinks
  • Pirate shanty music
  • Tales from the seas steel drums, comedy, magic & more
  • The Reagan Years
  • Shake the Room

And if that was not enough to shiver ye timbers, a part of the proceeds from the entire weekend will also support the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

So gather yer crew and join us for Pirates Parlay, the ultimate pirate-themed event. Whether ye be young or old, experienced or a novice, there’s something for everyone. So hoist the Jolly Roger and set sail for Pirate Island Events. We’ll be waiting for ye!

Previous Article

Leadership Anne Arundel Opens New Office at Maryland Hall

 Next Article

SOLD OUT: All Things Go Festival Sells Out In Hours!
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu