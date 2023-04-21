Arrrr, It’s A Pirate’s Parlay in Annapolis

Ahoy mateys! Are ye ready for some swashbuckling fun and adventure? Look no further than Pirate Island Events’ Pirates Parlay, the ultimate pirate-themed event for all ye scallywags and landlubbers alike!

Two days of pirate fun is on the horizon at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds on April 29th and 30th! Tickets are available now! And if you use the code SPCA to buy your General Admission tickets, you will save $5 off the price and that $5 will go directly to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

Set sail on the high seas of excitement with Pirates Parlay, an immersive and interactive experience that will transport ye to a world of treasure, piracy, and adventure. Whether ye be a seasoned pirate or a first-time sailor, Pirates Parlay has something for everyone.

With activities such as treasure hunts, pirate battles, sword fights, and cannon firings, ye will feel like a true buccaneer. Immerse yourself in the pirate culture with authentic costumes, music, and even a pirate feast! Ye won’t find a more authentic pirate experience anywhere else.

Meet captain jack!

Venture into the pirate room.

Sing along at the pirate ship stage,

Kids rides, carnival games & petting zoo

1,000-gallon live mermaid tank

Glass blowing & blacksmith displays

Live canons,

Arts, and history displays

Jugglers, stilt walkers, magicians & dancers Chesapeake Children’s Museum activities

Fireworks Saturday night

40 vendors of food and merch

Pirate Island pale & Heavy Seas beer

Signature Kraken rum drinks

Pirate shanty music

Tales from the seas steel drums, comedy, magic & more

The Reagan Years

Shake the Room

And if that was not enough to shiver ye timbers, a part of the proceeds from the entire weekend will also support the SPCA of Anne Arundel County!

So gather yer crew and join us for Pirates Parlay, the ultimate pirate-themed event. Whether ye be young or old, experienced or a novice, there’s something for everyone. So hoist the Jolly Roger and set sail for Pirate Island Events. We’ll be waiting for ye!

