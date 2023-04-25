Anne Arundel County Police Arrest Annapolis Teen on Gun Charges

A 16-year-old Annapolis teenager was arrested on gun charges after a traffic stop by the Anne Arundel County Police. Due to a prior conviction, the teen was not permitted to possess a gun.
On Sunday, April 21, 2023, at approximately 4:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police detectives conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Forest Drive and Hicks Avenue in the City of Annapolis.
During their investigation, a vehicle search was conducted, and detectives located a loaded black handgun.
The driver and sole occupant was a 16-year-old juvenile prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was arrested and charged accordingly.