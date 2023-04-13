Anne Arundel County Investigating 5th Homicide of 2023

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one man dead
The shooting occurred around 12:40 pm in the 400 block of Glen Mar Road.
Moments later, the police said the victim has died from the injuries.
A suspect has not been apprehended but they are searching for a male wearing dark clothing.
The Old Mill school complex, Rippling Woods Elementary School, and the Ruth Parker Eason School were placed under a temporary and precautionary lockdown as police mitigated the danger.
This is the fifth homicide in Anne Arundel County so far in 2023; and all have been committed with a firearm.