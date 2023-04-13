Anne Arundel County Investigating 5th Homicide of 2023

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting Thursday afternoon that left one man dead

The shooting occurred around 12:40 pm in the 400 block of Glen Mar Road.

Units on scene of a shooting – 400 block of Glen Mar Road off of Phoebe Road Glen Burnie. One victim. Suspect described as black male wearing all dark clothing. Watch for First Responders in the area. pic.twitter.com/pL179i3ZUW — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) April 13, 2023

Moments later, the police said the victim has died from the injuries.

A suspect has not been apprehended but they are searching for a male wearing dark clothing.

The Old Mill school complex, Rippling Woods Elementary School, and the Ruth Parker Eason School were placed under a temporary and precautionary lockdown as police mitigated the danger.

This is the fifth homicide in Anne Arundel County so far in 2023; and all have been committed with a firearm.

