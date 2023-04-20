April 20, 2023
Annapolis Subaru Presents $50,000 to Hope For The Warriors

Annapolis Subaru, presented a $50,000 donation to Hope for The Warriors, a non-profit organization that provides support and assistance to veterans and their families. This donation was made possible through Annapolis Subaru’s Share the Love program, which runs annually in November and December.

The Share the Love program is a charitable initiative started by Subaru of America, where customers who purchase or lease a new Subaru can choose to have a donation made to one of several national or local charities. Annapolis Subaru has been participating in the program since 2013 and has cumulatively donated more than $400,000 to various local charities.

Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit that has served over 53,000 post 9/11 service members, veterans and military families by providing financial, career and educational stability; physical and emotional strength; and social support that builds community.

“Working with Hope For The Warriors before, during and after the Subaru Share The Love Event has been truly eye opening,” shared Billy Sadtler, general manager for Annapolis Subaru. “The work they do to help support veterans, members of our active-duty military and their families is amazing. Most of us who did not serve in the military are unaware of the hurdles these warriors face each day transitioning back into civilian life. We are proud to help broaden awareness of their work and to help financially support the transitioning members of the military served by Hope For The Warriors.” 

L-R: Billy Sadtler, General Manager, Annapolis Subaru; Robin Kelleher, CEO, Hope for the Warriors; Joseph Khalife, Subaru of America; Patrick Wergin, Vice President, Annapolis Cars; Scott Denne, Subaru of America

The final tally from the event was $41,186. However, stating that Annapolis Subaru likes round numbers, the dealership presented an additional check for $8,814 bringing the total to $50,000.

Annapolis Subaru’s donation to Hope for the Warriors is just one example of the positive impact that the Share the Love program can have on local communities. By choosing to participate in the program and support local charities, Subaru customers and dealerships alike are making a difference in the lives of those in need.

Overall, Annapolis Subaru’s donation to Hope for the Warriors serves as a testament to their commitment to giving back to the community and supporting organizations that make a positive impact. Through their participation in the Share the Love program, Annapolis Subaru has been able to support a variety of local charities and help make a difference in the lives of those in need.

Sailboat Show to Celebrate Stewards of Bay with Free Reception

Anne Arundel County Schools Announce High School Graduation Dates
