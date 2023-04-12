April 12, 2023
Police-Fire

Annapolis Police Seek Public’s Help With Reported Shooting

The Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting in the City; but are unable to determine where it actually took place.

On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 8:50 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.

The adult male victim reported that he was in Annapolis when he was shot. Detectives were unable to determine where the shooting occurred. Police have said that they did not receive an calls for shots fired at the time this shooting reportedly occurred.

The victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective C. Moore at 410-260-3439 or [email protected].

