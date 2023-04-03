Annapolis Police Investigating Two Shots Fired Incidents

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating two separate incidents of shots being fired within three hours of one another in two separate parts of the City.

On Friday evening, March 31, 2023, police received the first call at 8:30 pm for a report of shots fired in the 1300 block of Tyler Avenue. This is in the Robinwood community off of Forest Drive. Officers located multiple spent shell casings in the roadway and one vehicle damaged by gunfire. No suspects were located.

At 11:00 pm on March 31, 2023, a second call for shots being fired brought the Annapolis Police Department to the 100 block of Obery Court. This is in the College Creek community. On arrival, officers located three vehicles that were struck by gunfire. No suspects were located.

In both instances, there were no known injuries.

Police are asking anyone that has any information to contact detectives at (410) 260-3439.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

