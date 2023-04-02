April 2, 2023
Annapolis, US 56 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
11 Best NFL Players from Maryland Annapolis High School Senior Snags Prestigious $10K Dell Scholarship Annapolis Police Arrest Teen In Triple Shooting K&B True Value Offering Workshops, Celebrations, More USNA’s New Alumni HQ Named Fluegel Alumni Center
Police-Fire

Annapolis Police Arrest Teen In Triple Shooting

The Annapolis Police Department has arrested a local teen and charged him with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of three people on April 1, 2023.

Detectives were able to identify the shooter, and a 16-year-old male from Annapolis, was arrested on April 2, 2023. He was charged as an adult with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and related charges. Police have not identified the suspect as the case may be remanded to Juvenile Court. As a policy Eye On Annapolis does not name suspects except in special situations.

The three victims of the shooting, a 20-year-old male, and two 17-year-old males, are all in stable condition.

 “The Annapolis Police Department is committed to holding people responsible when they commit violent crimes,” said Police Chief Edward C. Jackson. “We are also committed to getting illegal guns off the street. Today’s arrest is an example of the persistence and dedication of the officers and detectives as they work hard to address gun violence in our communities,” the Chief continued.

Previous Article

K&B True Value Offering Workshops, Celebrations, More

 Next Article

Annapolis High School Senior Snags Prestigious $10K Dell Scholarship
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu