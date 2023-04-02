Annapolis Police Arrest Teen In Triple Shooting

The Annapolis Police Department has arrested a local teen and charged him with attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of three people on April 1, 2023.

Detectives were able to identify the shooter, and a 16-year-old male from Annapolis, was arrested on April 2, 2023. He was charged as an adult with three counts of attempted first-degree murder and related charges. Police have not identified the suspect as the case may be remanded to Juvenile Court. As a policy Eye On Annapolis does not name suspects except in special situations.

The three victims of the shooting, a 20-year-old male, and two 17-year-old males, are all in stable condition.

“The Annapolis Police Department is committed to holding people responsible when they commit violent crimes,” said Police Chief Edward C. Jackson. “We are also committed to getting illegal guns off the street. Today’s arrest is an example of the persistence and dedication of the officers and detectives as they work hard to address gun violence in our communities,” the Chief continued.

