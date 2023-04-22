Annapolis Maritime Museum Receives $325K Federal Grant for Preschool

Yesteray at an Earth Day press conference, U.S. Representative John Sarbanes announced a federal spending bill that will include $375,000 in federal funding for the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s [AMM] new and first maritime-themed, nature preschool facility and outdoor classroom space at AMM’s Education Center located at 7300 Edgewood Road. This funding was made available through the Community Project Funding [CPF] for the Fiscal Year 2023 to direct funding to nonprofit organizations or public entities, such as state and local governments.

The funds will allow AMM to create an enriching space for the youngest children to explore and learn in a safe, nurturing outdoor environment. The Museum’s education programs currently reach 12,000 students each year. The new nature preschool and outdoor classroom are expected to be part of a pilot program for MD House Bill 525 to establish outdoor preschool licensing. “We have always been about learning outdoors, specifically connecting students with our cherished and fragile Bay,” stated Alice Estrada, President and CEO of AMM, “and the maritime-themed nature preschool is a natural progression for AMM’s program offerings.”

“Environmental literacy skills are crucial to our environmental, economic, and public health future,” said Congressman Sarbanes. “Expanding these programs will connect more students to the world around them and help them succeed in all areas of life. Now that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act have made historic investments in combatting climate change and creating clean energy jobs, it’s essential that we also bolster the programs that will help the next generation understand the urgency of protecting our environment and give them the opportunity to explore their passions. Environmental education programs have proven track records in Maryland, and we must continue working to bring the same opportunities to students across the country.”

