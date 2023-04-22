April 22, 2023
Annapolis, US 69 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Maritime Museum Receives $325K Federal Grant for Preschool Baysox Drop Second Straight to Altoona Ft. Smallwood Bridge Work Scheduled Over Stoney Creek Can You Help The Salvation Army With Their Capital Campaign? SOLD OUT: All Things Go Festival Sells Out In Hours!
Local News

Annapolis Maritime Museum Receives $325K Federal Grant for Preschool

Yesteray at an Earth Day press conference, U.S. Representative John Sarbanes announced a federal spending bill that will include $375,000 in federal funding for the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park’s [AMM] new and first maritime-themed, nature preschool facility and outdoor classroom space at AMM’s Education Center located at 7300 Edgewood Road. This funding was made available through the Community Project Funding [CPF] for the Fiscal Year 2023 to direct funding to nonprofit organizations or public entities, such as state and local governments.

The funds will allow AMM to create an enriching space for the youngest children to explore and learn in a safe, nurturing outdoor environment. The Museum’s education programs currently reach 12,000 students each year. The new nature preschool and outdoor classroom are expected to be part of a pilot program for MD House Bill 525 to establish outdoor preschool licensing. “We have always been about learning outdoors, specifically connecting students with our cherished and fragile Bay,” stated Alice Estrada, President and CEO of AMM, “and the maritime-themed nature preschool is a natural progression for AMM’s program offerings.” 

“Environmental literacy skills are crucial to our environmental, economic, and public health future,” said Congressman Sarbanes. “Expanding these programs will connect more students to the world around them and help them succeed in all areas of life. Now that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act have made historic investments in combatting climate change and creating clean energy jobs, it’s essential that we also bolster the programs that will help the next generation understand the urgency of protecting our environment and give them the opportunity to explore their passions. Environmental education programs have proven track records in Maryland, and we must continue working to bring the same opportunities to students across the country.”

Previous Article

Baysox Drop Second Straight to Altoona
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu