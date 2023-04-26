Annapolis Irish Festival Tickets On Sale Now!

The Annapolis Irish Festival presented by ABC Events is on! And tickets are on sale now! And if you read on, we have a discount code for you!

The 2023 Annapolis Irish Festival will return to the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds on May 6, 2023, for a day full of music, merriment, culture, and a whole lot of green!

So far, the musical lineup includes Poehemia, Hold Fast, Bastard Bearded Irishmen, Jamison, Gaelic Mishap and Gaelic Storm!

Activities for the whole family? You can count on that with ax throwing, a mobile escape room, Irish dancers, and an expanded kids’ zone with plenty of inflatables!

A VIP experience is also available that will include a special VIP area for you and your car. Unlimited beer, wine, soda, and water. A special VIP tent, and air conditioned-VIP bathrooms!

Military and senior discounts are also available. Children under 12 are free with a paying adult!

Use the code AIF20EYE when checking out to save 20% on ALL of yor General Admission tickets!

ABC Events produces the Maryland Chicken Wing Festival, the Maryland Seafood Festival, and the Bay Bridge Paddle.

