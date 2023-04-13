Annapolis Hires Assistant City Manager

Annapolis City Manager Michael Mallinoff has announced hiring Victoria Buckland as Assistant City Manager for the City of Annapolis. Buckland comes to Annapolis from Montgomery County, where she served since 2007, most recently as Chief Operating Officer of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“Victoria brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that make her particularly well-suited for Annapolis at this time,” Mallinoff said. “She will be especially helpful as we continue to work toward performance measurement goals.”

In Montgomery County, Buckland developed outcome-focused performance metrics for numerous departments, monitoring performance, and analyzed operations to identify opportunities for greater efficiency, cost savings, and strategic resource deployment. In her most recent role, she was responsible for developing and managing a $340 million annual budget, hundreds of contracts and fiscal operations, audits and other financial compliance activities, IT application development and support, and facilities oversight.

“This role with the City is a wonderful opportunity to apply my experiences in new ways to support the vitality of this historic, vibrant community,” Buckland said.

Buckland holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln and a Masters in Public Management from the University of Maryland. She previously worked as a robotics engineer for the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt.

Buckland’s appointment does not require confirmation by the City Council. The new Assistant City Manager will commence work on April 13. She will earn $133,491.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

