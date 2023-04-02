April 2, 2023
11 Best NFL Players from Maryland Annapolis High School Senior Snags Prestigious $10K Dell Scholarship Annapolis Police Arrest Teen In Triple Shooting K&B True Value Offering Workshops, Celebrations, More USNA's New Alumni HQ Named Fluegel Alumni Center
Local News

Annapolis High School Senior Snags Prestigious $10K Dell Scholarship

Marionna Haynes, a senior at Annapolis High School, has been honored for her academic achievements and ambition by earning recognition as a Dell Scholar by the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. 

In addition to $20,000 in flexible funds to cover college expenses that arise, the award provides a laptop, personalized student support, textbook credits, a scholar resource network, and access to teletherapy.  Marionna is enrolled in AACPS’ Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) program, designed to provide support to students who are in the “academic middle” and prepare them to be successful in college through career and college exploration.

The Dell Scholars Program, started in 2004, places greater emphasis on a student’s determination to succeed than just academic record and test scores. The purpose of the scholarship program is to empower students to gain the knowledge, skill sets, and attitude needed to cope with their changing world and the circumstances in which they live.

Dell Scholars are students who demonstrate their desire and ability to overcome barriers and to achieve their goals. Each application is evaluated based on the student’s determination to succeed, his/her future goals and plans to achieve them, and self-motivation in completing challenging coursework.

Once selected as a Dell Scholar, students receive $20,000 to complete their post-secondary studies over the course of six years. The program also provides students with technology, a private scholar networking community, resources, and mentoring to ensure they have the support they need to achieve their college degrees.

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

