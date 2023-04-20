Annapolis Green is Kicking Gas on West Street on Earth Day

In partnership with the Electric Vehicle Association of Greater Washington DC (EVADC) and the Inner West Street Association, Annapolis Green will present Kick Gas! in Annapolis, a National Drive Electric Earth Day EV Showcase in Historic Annapolis, Maryland, on Earth Day.

The public is encouraged to come to learn how they can do their part for the Earth, lowering emissions of greenhouse gases by driving electric.

Many models of electric cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles, and e-bicycles will be featured, most brought by enthusiastic owners who are happy to discuss their EV driving experience with the public. Several dealerships will bring their models and knowledgeable sales staff, and there will be information about charging, government incentives, and more.

With this event, Annapolis Green is linking the science and technology that goes into electrification to the arts. Think of this event in terms of STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts, and Math), with the arts in music, ballet, swing dance, and children’s art activities. The big finish will be the Swing into Spring street festival from 5 to 8 pm and the spring version of Dinner under the Stars, complete with the Bayside Big Band playing swinging dance music and dancers from the Arthur Murray Dance Studio leading the way.

Gallery 57 West will host kid-friendly Earth Day activities, including rock painting, tin can flower pots, and canvas painting on the street, and an Earth Day Poster Contest, plus a gallery full of art by 25 local artists. Renowned photographer Jay Fleming will open a new exhibit featuring photos from expeditions to the Galapagos Islands and Cuba from 6 to 9 pm at the Annapolis Collection Gallery, 55 West Street, among the EVs. All the events are free and open to the public.

More details are available here: https://annapolisgreen.com/drive-electric/

