April 14, 2023
Annapolis, US 74 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Book Festival Scheduled for April 29th The Potential Of Blockchain Technology To Transform Healthcare Late Inning Surge Not Enough; Baysox Fall to Rubber Ducks Daily News Brief | April 14, 2023 SATURDAY: Open House at Chesapeake Arts Center
Life In The Area

Annapolis Book Festival Scheduled for April 29th

Key School has announced the line-up for the 20th annual Annapolis Book Festival.

Among the many distinguished speakers slated to join the premiere community event on Saturday, April 29 include:

  • Former D.C. police officer who battled the January 6th rioters at the Capitol, Michael Fanone
  • TV and film producer, author, and co-founder of the National Black Justice Coalition, Keith Boykin
  • Bestselling author and award-winning novelist Anthony Marra
  • Feature writer for the New York Times, Elizabeth Williamson
  • Chief speechwriter in the Obama White House, Cody Keenan
  • Professor and award-winning author Michael Nelson
  • Internationally recognized scholar, writer, and historian of the Black Freedom, Struggle Peniel E. Joseph
  • Military history columnist for the New York Times Book Review, Thomas E. Ricks
  • Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalists Scott Higham and Sari Horwitz
  • Founder of Women’s Learning Partnership and former minister for women’s affairs in Iran, Mahnaz Afkami
  • Retired U.S. Army Major General, renowned speaker, and author, Mari K. Eder
  • Pulitzer Prize-winning foreign correspondent Lewis M. Simons
  • Historian, Kerri K. Greenidge

To honor the memory of the Capital Gazette employees who lost their lives nearly five years ago in the mass shooting on June 28, 2018, the Festival will present the following:

  • An all-day photo exhibit featuring the work of Capital Gazette photographer Paul W. Gillespie.
  • Panel discussion of gun violence in America with Andrea Chamblee, the widow of slain Capital reporter John McNamara, David Elfin, coauthor of McNamara’s book The Capital of Basketball, and JJ Janflone, producer and co-host of the award-winning educational podcast “Red, Blue, and Brady (RBB).” Brady is a leading advocacy organization working to prevent gun violence.

Now in its 20th year, the Annapolis Book Festival is one of the premier community events in the region. The Festival brings together nationally and internationally renowned authors with thousands of book fans for author talks, panel discussions, book signings, and other activities. Interactive, multi-generational, and free of charge, the Festival has something for book lovers of all ages.

Combining entertainment, children’s activities, and food trucks with compelling author panels, the Festival attracts more than 3,000 attendees each year.

The Annapolis Book Festival will be held on the campus of Key School at 534 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis, MD, 21403, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Previous Article

The Potential Of Blockchain Technology To Transform Healthcare
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu