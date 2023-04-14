Annapolis Book Festival Scheduled for April 29th

Key School has announced the line-up for the 20th annual Annapolis Book Festival.

Among the many distinguished speakers slated to join the premiere community event on Saturday, April 29 include:

Former D.C. police officer who battled the January 6th rioters at the Capitol, Michael Fanone

TV and film producer, author, and co-founder of the National Black Justice Coalition, Keith Boykin

Bestselling author and award-winning novelist Anthony Marra

Feature writer for the New York Times, Elizabeth Williamson

Chief speechwriter in the Obama White House, Cody Keenan

Professor and award-winning author Michael Nelson

Internationally recognized scholar, writer, and historian of the Black Freedom, Struggle Peniel E. Joseph

Military history columnist for the New York Times Book Review, Thomas E. Ricks

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalists Scott Higham and Sari Horwitz

Founder of Women’s Learning Partnership and former minister for women’s affairs in Iran, Mahnaz Afkami

Retired U.S. Army Major General, renowned speaker, and author, Mari K. Eder

Pulitzer Prize-winning foreign correspondent Lewis M. Simons

Historian, Kerri K. Greenidge

To honor the memory of the Capital Gazette employees who lost their lives nearly five years ago in the mass shooting on June 28, 2018, the Festival will present the following:

An all-day photo exhibit featuring the work of Capital Gazette photographer Paul W. Gillespie.

Panel discussion of gun violence in America with Andrea Chamblee, the widow of slain Capital reporter John McNamara, David Elfin, coauthor of McNamara’s book The Capital of Basketball, and JJ Janflone, producer and co-host of the award-winning educational podcast “Red, Blue, and Brady (RBB).” Brady is a leading advocacy organization working to prevent gun violence.

Now in its 20th year, the Annapolis Book Festival is one of the premier community events in the region. The Festival brings together nationally and internationally renowned authors with thousands of book fans for author talks, panel discussions, book signings, and other activities. Interactive, multi-generational, and free of charge, the Festival has something for book lovers of all ages.

Combining entertainment, children’s activities, and food trucks with compelling author panels, the Festival attracts more than 3,000 attendees each year.

The Annapolis Book Festival will be held on the campus of Key School at 534 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis, MD, 21403, on Saturday, April 29, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

