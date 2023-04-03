Annapolis Announces $200K in Community Grants

The City of Annapolis announces the recipients of 2023 Community Grants. The grants are one-time funding for local non-profits as approved by the Annapolis City Council. The grants are managed through the Office of Community Services.

In 2022, during the City of Annapolis budget process, Ward Four Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson introduced an amendment to offer up to $200,000 in total grant funding to individual organizations willing to ‘adopt a community,’ providing locally-focused connections to resources and support.

“I’d like to personally thank all of the organizations who applied and more importantly, I want to thank everyone for their commitment to helping us help our communities,” said Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson (Ward 4). “In coming together, we will be able to eliminate some of the problems that plague our community. With the help of these community organizations, my hope is that we will keep a better handle on what’s going on and how the communities can best be served.”

The organizations that received grants include:

Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Scholarship Trust – Annapolis Gardens

The Annapolis All-Stars II – Woodside Gardens and Wilbourn Estates

Charting Career, Inc – Obery Court in College Creek Terrace and Clay Street

John Wesley United Methodist Church – Bay Ridge Gardens

Opportunity and Industrialization Center, (OIC) – Clay Street, Obery Court and College Creek Terrace

One Annapolis, Inc. – Bywater

Organization of Hispanic / Latin Americans of Anne Arundel County, OHLA – Madison Street

Restoration Community Development Corporation – Robinwood

Street Angels Project – Clay Street

Zeta Gamma Foundation of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity – Obery Court in College Creek Terrace

Award letters have been sent to all of the organizations to advise of their acceptance and grant amount. Organizations will provide an interim report in June, with an update of the status of their work. The City hosted a signing day on Thursday, March 16 when recipients signed their agreements.

