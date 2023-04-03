April 3, 2023
Annapolis, US 63 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Annapolis Announces $200K in Community Grants Bubbakoo’s Burritos is Coming to Linthicum Daily News Brief | April 3, 2023 Police Believe Alcohol Involved in Fatal 3-Car Crash 11 Best NFL Players from Maryland
Local News

Annapolis Announces $200K in Community Grants

The City of Annapolis announces the recipients of 2023 Community Grants. The grants are one-time funding for local non-profits as approved by the Annapolis City Council. The grants are managed through the Office of Community Services.

In 2022, during the City of Annapolis budget process, Ward Four Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson introduced an amendment to offer up to $200,000 in total grant funding to individual organizations willing to ‘adopt a community,’ providing locally-focused connections to resources and support.

“I’d like to personally thank all of the organizations who applied and more importantly, I want to thank everyone for their commitment to helping us help our communities,” said Alderwoman Sheila Finlayson (Ward 4). “In coming together, we will be able to eliminate some of the problems that plague our community. With the help of these community organizations, my hope is that we will keep a better handle on what’s going on and how the communities can best be served.”

The organizations that received grants include: 

  • Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Scholarship Trust – Annapolis Gardens
  • The Annapolis All-Stars II – Woodside Gardens and Wilbourn Estates
  • Charting Career, Inc – Obery Court in College Creek Terrace and Clay Street
  • John Wesley United Methodist Church – Bay Ridge Gardens
  • Opportunity and Industrialization Center, (OIC) – Clay Street, Obery Court and College Creek Terrace 
  • One Annapolis, Inc. – Bywater
  • Organization of Hispanic / Latin Americans of Anne Arundel County, OHLA – Madison Street
  • Restoration Community Development Corporation – Robinwood
  • Street Angels Project – Clay Street
  • Zeta Gamma Foundation of Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity – Obery Court in College Creek Terrace

Award letters have been sent to all of the organizations to advise of their acceptance and grant amount. Organizations will provide an interim report in June, with an update of the status of their work. The City hosted a signing day on Thursday, March 16 when recipients signed their agreements.

Previous Article

Bubbakoo’s Burritos is Coming to Linthicum
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ABS-Bay-Bridge-FEST-300×300

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

Green Watercolor Simple Thank You Card Instagram Post (1)

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

ABS-Spring-Sail-FEST-300×300

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu