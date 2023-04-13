AACPS Adjusts Calendar for Weak Winter. Final Day of School is June 13th

With a very mild winter in the rearview mirror, families, employees, and students focus their attention on completing the school year.

The lack of usage of any of the three inclement weather days built into the calendar means that the last day of school for most prekindergarten through 11th-grade students will be Tuesday, June 13, 2023, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell told the Board of Education today.

The last day of work for 191-day Unit I and Unit IV employees (classroom teachers, teaching assistants, technology support technicians, etc.) will be Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Four schools – Hillsmere Elementary School, Quarterfield Elementary School, Rippling Woods Elementary School, and Bates Middle School – have received a waiver to hold their last day of class for students on Monday, June 12, to allow for construction projects at those schools. The last day of work for 191-day Unit I and Unit IV employees (classroom teachers, teaching assistants, technology support technicians, etc.) at those schools will remain Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

Parents and employees should also note the following key dates in place with the calendar:

The last school day for graduating seniors is Thursday, May 25, 2023.

The last day of afternoon session classes at the Centers of Applied Technology will be Friday, June 9, 2023.

The last day of morning session classes at the Centers of Applied Technology will be Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The last day for ECI students will be Friday, June 9, 2023.

Any additional days needed for inclement weather closings would alter the last day of school accordingly. As previously approved by the Maryland State Department of Education, AACPS could also opt to switch to virtual instruction on such a day to avoid extending the school year.

A complete 2022-2023 school year calendar can be found on the AACPS website here.

The 2023-2024 school year is scheduled to start for most students on Monday, August 28, 2023.

