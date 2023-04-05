April 5, 2023
Police-Fire

AACoPD’s Eye in the Sky Helps Catch Speeders

Members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section, with the assistance of the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Aviation Unit, conducted a high-intensity speed enforcement detail on Route 10 on April 4, 2023, during the midday hours. Utilizing marked and unmarked cars and motorcycles for the three-hour detail, officers made 36 traffic stops and issued 33 citations for egregious speed violations and nine warnings for move-over violations.

The Aviation Unit observed multiple speeds above 85 mph and relayed the violator information to units on the ground. Triple-digit speed readings up to 105 mph were observed.

This enforcement effort is a continuation of directed enforcement patrols conducted on various county roadways due to crashes, aggressive driving, and speed complaints.

Additional enforcement efforts will be conducted on various county roadways to deter aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding, and occupant protection.

Citizens observing any vehicles operated carelessly or recklessly are asked to contact the police department by calling 911 or the non-emergency number 410 222-8610.

Annapolis Rotary Has Scholarships for Graduating Seniors
