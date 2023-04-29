78th Annual Rotary Cab Feast Scheduled for August 4th

Save the date! The Rotary Club of Annapolis is pleased to announce that the 78th Annual Crab Feast will be taking place on Friday, August 4, 2023!

The Rotary Club is busy preparing to welcome over 1,000 guests at one of the premier summer events in Annapolis. As in years past, the Rotary invites everyone to join us for an evening of all-you-can-eat crabs, corn on the cob, BBQ, and other treats. The Crab Feast offers fun for all and is a traditional celebration of summer!

“This year’s Crab Feast will be a fun-filled time for all in attendance”, said Robert Dews, president of Rotary Club of Annapolis. “We encourage you to invite your friends, family, and neighbors to partake in one of Annapolis’ premier community events that support organizations providing needed services in our communities.”

“It’s an honor to chair the Crab Feast this year,” stated Paul Skrickus. “Believe it or not, this will only be my 3rd in-person Crab Feast since joining the club due to COVID, but I’m excited for the challenge. We have a great core team of committee chairs who have been involved with the event for years, and we’re committed to putting on a first-class event for all our guests while raising as much money for local charities as we can.”

The Crab Feast is a major annual fundraiser for Rotary Club of Annapolis, with all proceeds donated to local charities and non-profit organizations. Last summer, $50,000 was raised and distributed through the organization’s Crab Feast Grants Program. Tickets for the Crab Feast and 50/50 raffle will be going on sale soon.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Annapolis, please visit www.annapolisrotary.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

