5 Tips to Make the Most of Your Online Roulette Gameplay 

The game of Roulette is renowned for its simplistic rules and exciting nature. While Roulette is primarily a luck-based casino classic, following certain tips and strategies can help players in improving the game’s entertainment level and hopefully their winning chances. Below we’ve listed some tips to make the most of your online Roulette gaming sessions Keep reading!

Go with the right bet type

The available wagering options in Roulette games are categorized into the following two types: inside wagers and outside wagers. As a Roulette player, it’s important for you to be aware of the advantages and disadvantages of both these bet types.

Roulette inside bets tend to pay out larger amounts in potential winnings. But their chances of winning are comparatively less. In contrast, Roulette outside bets have relatively higher chances of winning but offer lower payouts.

So, if you’ve got a significant bankroll amount, you might consider placing the Roulette inside bets. On the other hand, you’ll want to go with the outside wagering options if your bankroll amount isn’t significant and you’re more risk-averse.

Play the single zero version of the game

When playing Roulette online, there are numerous Roulette variations for you to select from. But almost all these Roulette titles employ either a single zero or double zero wheel. The Roulette wheel featuring a single zero slot is known as the European wheel, whereas the wheel featuring an additional double zero slot is the American one.

As experienced players would tell, the addition of an extra zero slot has a significant impact on the game’s house advantage. Roulette’s casino advantage, which is 2.7% in the European version of the game, increases to 5.26% with the inclusion of a double zero slot.

Try Roulette for free first

A great thing about online gambling platforms is that they allow you to try a variety of Roulette games for free before wagering real cash on them. So, if you’re a novice player who doesn’t know how to play online Roulette, we suggest you go with the free version first.

By playing the demo versions, you’ll get acquainted with the gameplay rules and available wagering options. Also, it can help you in planning out your playing strategy for upcoming Roulette sessions. Once you feel confident, you can switch to the real money version of the game.

Use the En Prison rule if available

First things first, you can only use this at certain Roulette tables – usually the ones that make use of the European wheel. With the En Prison rule, what you’re essentially doing is placing your even-money wagers “in prison”. So, if in case the ball comes to a stop in the ‘0’ slot, your wager amount gets carried over to the next spinning round.

If you happen to win the following spinning round, you receive your wager amount back. Just keep in mind that if you lose, you’ll lose your stake money as well.

Manage your bankroll properly

Ask any high roller and they’ll tell you how important Roulette bankroll management is. Roulette is an exciting casino game, so it’s easy to get carried away with the fun. But at the same time, it’s important for you to also keep a track of your bankroll.

As a Roulette player, you must always have a money management system in place. Also, you should set yourself a loss limit and should stop playing once you reach that. All of this will ensure a fun and entertaining Roulette gaming experience.

