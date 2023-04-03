3 Tips To Protect Your Teeth From Dental Attrition

Dental attrition is the loss of teeth mass and the wearing down of teeth which can be due to several reasons. The most common culprit of dental attrition is teeth grinding which is medically known as bruxism.

While teeth grinding is usually associated with the friction caused by unconscious teeth-on-teeth contact overnight, it can happen during the day too. Night bruxism and awake bruxism can both cause severe dental attrition.

There are many ways to prevent this damage so you should consult your dentist before deciding which method works best for you and with your insurance plan.

While more severe solutions may be needed, here are the most effective tips for protecting your teeth from dental attrition.

1. Avoid Abrasive Brushing

Most people are taught from an early age that brushing twice a day will keep their teeth healthy.

While this is true, it gets misunderstood as the idea that brushing harder will get rid of more germs and stains as if our teeth are pieces of furniture.

Abrasive brushing is one of the most damaging practices that many people indulge in. Brushing this way even once a day is too much, so the damage is quite excessive when done twice a day for years.

Brushing aggressively causes the enamel on our teeth to erode and chip away leading to tooth decay and dentin exposure. This can further cause cavities, excruciating pain while eating, and dental attrition.

Furthermore, harsh brushing practices will likely make your gums recede which can expose the root and leave you sensitive to extremely hot or cold food.

The easiest way to deal with abrasive brushing habits is to make an active effort to brush slowly and reduce the pressure applied. Many dentists recommend using an electric toothbrush to deal with this problem.

2. Wear Night Guards

If you know you grind your teeth or have noticed symptoms of bruxism then you should think about getting night guards.

The main symptoms of bruxism that you should look out for include jaw pain, headaches, ear pain, anxiety, interrupted sleeping patterns, etc.

If it took you a while to notice these symptoms, chances are that you did not realize that dental attrition was already taking place. You should take action quickly before the attrition worsens, leaving your teeth down to almost half of their original size.

Don’t wait for the condition to worsen and try a night guard from Smile Brilliant’s line of superior products today as they are custom-fitted and conveniently delivered to your door.

3. Make Lifestyle Changes

In addition to the tips mentioned above, you should consider making lifestyle changes to better protect your teeth and prevent them from attrition.

While one big lifestyle change is brushing calmly, you can also opt for less abrasive toothpaste.

Toothpaste made for sensitive teeth is perfect for those looking to protect their teeth from attrition as these are less abrasive and can help manage pain caused by gum receding.

You can also make smaller changes like avoiding acidic foods and drinks that stain and erode your enamel, for instance, carbonated soft drinks, carbonated water, hard candies, alcohol, and even citrus fruits.

Another major lifestyle change that you can make is to avoid using your teeth, especially your front teeth as a tool.

Many people use their teeth to open packages, rip tape off, cut thread, and even open bottle caps. These are all extremely harmful to the protective enamel on our teeth.

Conclusion

All in all, dental attrition can be quite painful and is a direct result of other dental conditions such as bruxism.

Start taking precautionary measures as soon as you notice a possible symptom to best protect your oral health.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

