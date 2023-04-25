April 25, 2023
Homestead Gardens Spring
25th Annual .05K Bridge Run Scheduled for Saturday, May 7th

The Maritime Republic of Eastport (The MRE) has announced the 26th annual .05K Bridge Run will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at the Crack ‘O Noon.  This is the not-so-ultimate competition of strength, endurance, and determination spanning the Spa Creek Bridge over the Gulf of Eastport.

Registration, which is $30 and includes a tee-shirt, will open at 10:00 am at Long & Foster, located at 320 6th St. in the Republic with awards to follow immediately after the race.

Online registration is available here.

MRE .05K from 2011 with MANY apologies for video stability!

If you are not as finely tuned as some of these athletes, please come out and support them and cheer them on. It can be a lonely race when you go the distance!

