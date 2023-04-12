12 Vehicles Broken Into Overnight in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins between the evening of April 2, 2023 and the morning of April 4th.

In total, 12 vehicles were broken into.

1400 block of Ritchie Court (1 vehicle)

1500 block of Ritchie Lane (8 vehicles)

Unit block of Gentry Court (1 vehicle)

Unit block of Constitution Avenue (1 vehicle)

1200 block of Virginia Street

Video cameras captured a suspect in the Virginia Avenue break-in and the description matches video from the Ritchie Lane incidents. Police have not made any arrests.

