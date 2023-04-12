12 Vehicles Broken Into Overnight in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins between the evening of April 2, 2023 and the morning of April 4th.
In total, 12 vehicles were broken into.
- 1400 block of Ritchie Court (1 vehicle)
- 1500 block of Ritchie Lane (8 vehicles)
- Unit block of Gentry Court (1 vehicle)
- Unit block of Constitution Avenue (1 vehicle)
- 1200 block of Virginia Street
Video cameras captured a suspect in the Virginia Avenue break-in and the description matches video from the Ritchie Lane incidents. Police have not made any arrests.