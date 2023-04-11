11 Best NFL Players from Maryland

Although it may not seem like it initially, Maryland is a hotbed for emerging NFL talent. While many top players have played in Maryland at some point or another, we’ve collated this list of 11 players that you may not have known were actually born in the state.

Whether you’re a Maryland native who loves to learn about the state’s sporting starts or an NFL betting fan who likes to keep up to date with the latest trivia and facts, we’re sure this list will be useful.

Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs is a 29-year-old wide receiver currently playing for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL. Originally from Gaithersburg, Maryland, Diggs stayed in his home state when choosing where to play at the collegiate level, playing for Randy Edsall’s Maryland Terrapins at the University of Maryland from 2012 to 2014. After being a fifth-round draft pick for the Minnesota Vikings in 2015, he joined the Bills in 2020, where he’s earned all three of his Pro Bowl nominations.

Todd Gurley

Born in Baltimore, Maryland, but a Tarboro, North Carolina, high school graduate, much was expected from Todd Gurley when he was picked 10th overall in the 2015 draft. Despite the huge amount of hype, he left the LA Rams after five years, joining the Atlanta Falcons for a single year before officially retiring in 2022, following a year without having a team. Driven to retirement at 28 by recurring injuries, fans can only wonder what could have been.

Joe Haden

A stalwart in the NFL, Fort Washington, Maryland, native Joe Haden was as good as it gets, starring as a cornerback for both the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite not always being the flashiest of players, Haden is a three-time Pro Bowl winner and was a unanimous All-American inductee way back in 2009 after starring for Urban Meyer’s Florida Gators football team. When he retired in 2021, he signed a one-day contract with the Browns, wanting to hang his cleats up where it all began.

NaVorro Bowman

NaVorro Bowman is a retired linebacker born in District Heights, Maryland. After playing college football at Penn State, he was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2010 draft and went on to play there for seven and a half years. After leaving San Francisco, he played half a season for the Oakland Raiders. Despite retiring at 29, Bowman was a three-time Pro Bowl inductee and a four-time All-Pro inclusion.

Antonio Freeman

Retired NFL player Antonio Freeman specialized as a wide receiver and was drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 1995. Before his professional football career started, he studied at both the Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Virginia Tech. Our first Super Bowl champion to be included, Freeman won big back in 1996, when he was still a relative newcomer in the world of professional football.

Cameron Wake

Cameron Wake was a football player at Penn State University before being signed by the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2005. He definitely made a name for himself in the NFL, having been chosen for five Pro Bowls (four times as a defensive end and once as an outside linebacker). Not only that, but he has been named in the first or second-team All-Pro four times as well!

Tavon Austin

At 32 years old, Tavon Austin is a veteran in the NFL, especially considering he’s a wide receiver. Since leaving the LA Rams in 2017 after spending five seasons there, he’s bounced all over the NFL, signing for the Dallas Cowboys, the San Francisco 49ers, the Green Bay Packers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Buffalo Bills. Since leaving the Bills in 2022, where he was a practice squad member, he’s been a free agent.

Rodney McLeod Jr.

Rodney McLeod Jr. is a talented American football safety who currently plays for the Indianapolis Colts. McLeod honed his skills in college while playing football for Virginia, and his hard work paid off when he was signed as an undrafted free agent by the St. Louis Rams in 2012. He has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and was part of the team that won the Super Bowl in 2017.

Doug Flutie

Born in Manchester, Maryland, Doug Flutie enjoyed an impressive 21-year career as a quarterback. He played for 12 seasons in the NFL, eight seasons in the Canadian Football League (CFL), and even spent a season with the United States Football League (USFL). He was passionate about the sport and made a name for himself in multiple leagues throughout his career.

Chuck Foreman

The oldest inclusion in our list, Chuck Foreman, played as a running back in the NFL for the Minnesota Vikings and the New England Patriots. He’s often considered one of the best passing-catching backs in history. Foreman had the honor of starting in three Super Bowls with the Vikings. Still, unfortunately, he never crossed the victory line, instead having to settle for five Pro Bowls, three All-Pro Second-team inclusions, and many more individual accolades.

Trace Armstrong

Hailing from Bethesda, Maryland, Trace Armstrong was a defensive end in the NFL for 15 seasons, playing from the late 1980s to the early 2000s. In the 1989 draft, he was a first-round pick, coming 12th overall, and went on to play for multiple professional football teams, including the Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins, and Oakland Raiders. Although he didn’t achieve as much as some of our other inclusions, his impact on Maryland football is significant nonetheless.

