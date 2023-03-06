Yes, It’s Time to Start Thinking About Spring Boat Shows!

The Annapolis Boat Shows, a producer of in-water sail and powerboat shows for over 50 years, launched a new website and updated the brand earlier this week. With a focus on their continued growth and enhancing the boat show experience, the new website features a streamlined design that offers easy navigation, a user-friendly interface, and a mobile experience that conveys the unique experiences visitors worldwide have come to expect when attending the shows.

“Our old website was terrific – when we launched it. It’s great to have retired it in favor of this new site. It loads quickly, is easy to navigate, and is a great resource for planning a visit to our shows.” said Mary Ewenson. “With the supply chain issues easing up, we’re expecting a big increase in the number of boats at all four of our shows and many new exhibitors. The new website is launching at the perfect time.”

The launch comes just two months before the spring shows: Bay Bridge Boat Show (April 14-16) and Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show (April 28-30).

Set at the foot of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge at the Bay Bridge Marina, the Bay Bridge Boat Show will feature a large selection of new and brokerage powerboats, as well as the latest in equipment, accessories, and apparel. Favorites such as PropTalk’s Demo Dock and BoatU.S. Foundation On-Water Training will return, and new features for 2023 are slated to be announced in the coming weeks.

Closing out the month of April is the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show, which features new and brokerage boats, including catamarans, monohulls, family cruisers, daysailers, and inflatables. Guests may meet with boating clubs, sailing schools, and charter companies, shop gear, and equipment, and expand their knowledge with free seminars, the First Sail Workshop, and Cruisers University.

For those looking to enhance their visit, LaVictoire Finance will host the VIP Experience at the Spring Sailboat Show. This premier ticket provides an elevated experience at the show featuring a place to relax, delicious buffets, and all-day drink tastings inside the Latitude 38 Waterfront restaurant.



Tickets are available for advance purchase on the Annapolis Boat Shows website. Admission is $20 but discounted to $18 per person when pre-purchased online. Children 12 and under are free. For more information, visit www.AnnapolisBoatShows.com.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

