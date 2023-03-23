Why Plagiarism Is Termed as the Biggest Academic Misconduct? How to Avoid It

Academic misconduct involves malpractice that puts academic values at stake and gives rise to a culture where people try to bypass each other through vile means.

As a result, undeserving people take an unfair advantage over those who strive to put academic values in front.

Numerous types of academic misconduct include cheating, plagiarism, document alteration, getting access to the material before it’s due, or helping your friends and colleagues enjoy the perks that don’t belong to them.

However, the academic misconduct discouraged ferociously by people of all ages in academia is plagiarism. There are various reasons behind it.

This blog post will discuss those causes and describe how this act can be tackled effectively to make academics progress positively.

Why Plagiarism Is Confronted Strongly

Plagiarism is imitating others’ words, ideas, articles, or assignments without formally attributing them.

It is disliked highly in all academic circles due to the following reasons:

Deprives People of Their Hard Work

Plagiarism has multiple consequences, but the biggest and the most horrifying one is that it denies hardworking individuals the benefits and profits they deserve.

It is so because different individuals who believe in shortcuts use their work and present that as theirs to reach higher ranks.

Consequently, those who put their heart and soul into their work aren’t recognized.

It breaks their dedication and brings those individuals to the top tier who don’t know how to manage things effectively.

Thus, academic institutes’ overall credibility shatters, which can have long-term consequences for their integrity.

Brings Down the Research Quality

Plagiarism is questioned intensely because it also becomes a cause of compromising research quality in academia.

As a result, people fail to find something exciting and valuable to read to enlighten themselves on different themes and subjects.

It is because when plagiarism is not dealt with seriously, no one prefers to put in the hard yards to develop unique and novel ideas.

Rather than that, everyone tries to copy-paste ideas from different sources to complete their tasks like assignments, research articles, and thesis, as they feel that this way, a degree would be awarded to them without making much effort.

That’s why it is the teachers, tutors, and supervisors’ utmost responsibility to ensure the production of plagiarism-free work.

Creates a Barrier to Mutual Development

No one agrees to give space to plagiarism in academia because it prevents the creation of a culture where students and research scholars can grow together.

It is so because when academic individuals fear that others will imitate their ideas if they share with them without prior permission or giving due credit, they don’t indulge in scholarly debates.

As a result, they try to grow themselves in alienation, which doesn’t do any good for anyone.

Therefore, academic stakeholders must devise conduct that provides a pathway for everyone to get involved in a culture of mutual development to improve the overall standing of academia.

How to Avoid Plagiarism?

Plagiarism is a very problematic concern because it damages academic integrity and puts a big question mark on the standing of people in academia.

That’s why it is essential to control this virulent infection from spreading into the lines of academic institutes to keep the standards high.

Undoubtedly, detecting plagiarism is difficult due to the availability of tools due to technological advancements that can bypass any scanning measure.

Nevertheless, the following are some basic steps that academic institutes and stakeholders can take to oppose this threat.

Revamp the Academic Integrity Policies

It is the first measure that must be taken to eradicate plagiarism from academia.

It means that the authorities of academic institutes should sit together and create a solid academic integrity policy that should give birth to some fear inside those who use vile means to progress.

Then, considering several tools and techniques that can be used to expose, they should revamp previous policies to add new tenets that allow them to put work under more tightening scrutiny.

That’s the scenario because the old standards are elementary to meet with the help of different content production tools.

Therefore, it is the need of the hour to rebuild academic integrity policies to bring originality back to academics.

Integrate Technology to Determine Quality

Academic institutes and authorities should also strive to integrate technology among their ranks to oppose the potentially hazardous effects of plagiarism.

They must facilitate supervisors and students with advanced AI-based tools such as a free plagiarism checker and AI-content detection tools to help them scan work submitted by students to find out the level of quality it holds.

It is necessary because most students and academic scholars rely on help from different sources instead of doing their work themselves.

They copy ideas from various sites and platforms, rephrase them to make them unique, and submit that to their teachers.

Moreover, some individuals use AI tools. They provide prompts to such tools, get content from them, modify that by making a few changes, and submit it.

Thus, when supervisors and teachers access tools like a plagiarism detector and an AI-detection tool, they can instantly pass the submitted work through them to calculate how much effort students put into their work.

Take Strict Actions Against Culprits

It is another mandatory step that academic institutes should take to evade plagiarism in this prestigious field.

Creating examples out of culprits is necessary because that will announce that the factor of accountability is there and no one is above the rules and regulations.

As a result, every individual will think a thousand times before misguiding the system to reach a hallmark.

Therefore, if any individual is found guilty of plagiarizing others’ work or ideas, they must be expelled from their institute.

Not just that, they should not be allowed to get admission to any other institute.

It will give a hard lesson for the students and researchers to follow.

Consequently, all will avoid plagiarism once a few examples are set. Thus, the standard of education will reach new heights when everyone works hard to produce quality work.

Conclusion

Plagiarism is nothing less than a serious crime. That’s why it is not accepted in an environment that tends to achieve excellence and brilliance. Therefore, it is termed the biggest academic misconduct, so everyone tries to avoid getting their name tainted.

