What Is Kratom and How Is It Consumed?

Kratom, an herbal remedy traditionally used in parts of Southeast Asia, has recently gained popularity as a natural alternative to standard medications. But what is kratom, and how should it be consumed? This post will answer these questions and more by taking a deep dive into all things kratom—from its origins to the benefits it can offer—as well as reveal some helpful tips on selecting quality products and proper dosage. Whether you’re looking for relief from pain or something to improve your mood, understanding the basics of this fascinating plant-based remedy may provide a route to success!

What Is Kratom?

The very first place to start if you are new to kratom is learning more about exactly what it is. When people refer to kratom, they are talking about the leaves that come from a very specific tree, the Mitragyna speciose, which is a type of coffee tree that can be found in Southeast Asia.

The tree can be found in countries like Myanmar, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Malaysia, and Thailand. As it turns out, even though kratom has only recently become popular in the West, it has been used as a medicinal herb for centuries to treat a wide range of ailments. With the various benefits related to Kratom, it is a growing trend among modern cultures worldwide. If you are looking for a recommended brand of Kratom, check out this great Kraken Kratom overview to see why it is a great option.

Why Is It Consumed?

As mentioned above, kratom has been consumed for centuries as a medicinal herb to treat a wide range of ailments. To answer the question, “Why is kratom consumed?”, it is time to take a look at the benefits that kratom offers.

What makes kratom incredibly interesting is that the effects that you experience depend on the quantity that you consume. For example, if you consume kratom at lower doses, it actually makes you feel more energetic and acts as a stimulant. If, on the other hand, kratom is consumed at medium to higher dosages, it reduces pain and makes you feel euphoric. Finally, if it is consumed in much higher doses, it helps you fall asleep and acts as a sedative.

Kratom Tea

One of the first methods that people use to consume kratom is by making tea from it, and it is one of the more traditional methods. However, some negatives of this method would be an extremely strong taste and the fact that it is time-consuming. A few positives are the fact that you can adjust the strength of the brew, as well as potentially boost the effects of kratom if you use lemon.

Kratom Powder

The next method on this list that many people use to consume kratom, especially on the go, is using kratom powder. This method is one of the simplest on the list, and, if done correctly, will reduce the bad taste or eliminate the bad taste of the powder. This method requires you to toss the kratom powder to the back of your throat and then wash it down with water.

Kratom in Liquid

Another very convenient consumption method that people are using to consume kratom would be putting kratom in liquid. As you can imagine, this consumption method is very convenient, since you can use pretty much any liquid. However, three of the most popular liquids that people use include chocolate milk, orange juice, and water.

Vaping Kratom

Of all the kratom consumption methods that have been mentioned on this list, one of the most popular is vaping kratom. Vaping kratom has become very popular because it eliminates the bad taste that is often associated with the other consumption methods mentioned above. In terms of how it is done, many people use pre-filled kratom pods. But some people have also found a lot of success using dry herb vaporizers.

Kratom Capsules

Finally, the last consumption method on this list that people use to consume kratom, would be kratom capsules. All a kratom capsule is kratom powder that has been encapsulated within a capsule. If you were to buy kratom capsules that have already been filled, this method is quite convenient. However, if you were to make them yourself, you would find that it is very time-consuming.

