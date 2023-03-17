March 17, 2023
Westbound Repairs Will Close Right Lane of Severn River Bridge

The Maryland Department of Transportation’s State Highway Administration will temporarily close the right lane of westbound US 50 (John Hanson Highway) between the MD 2 (Ritchie Highway) on-ramp and the Severn River Bridge next week for bridge repairs. The right lane closure will remain in effect day and night until the work is complete on March 25, weather permitting. The weeklong, 24/7 right lane closure is necessary to ensure worker safety due to the proximity of the work area and traffic on westbound US 50, as well as the required time for the new concrete to achieve its necessary load-bearing weight.

The work includes replacing damaged guardrail, concrete aprons and posts. Starting at 8 p.m. Monday, crews will begin placing protective concrete barriers along the right lane within the project limits.  Drivers, particularly those traveling from southbound MD 2 onto westbound US 50, must remain alert as they merge into the US 50 travel lanes. Drivers should plan on extra commute time and consider using alternate routes.

Portable variable message signs will be in place to remind drivers of the upcoming work. The State Highway Administration understands the closures will inconvenience some travelers and asks all motorists to please stay alert and be patient as you pass through the work zone. Contractor TeamCam Services, of Linthicum, will perform the work.

Customers with questions about this project may call the State Highway Administration District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit the project portal. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov​.

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

