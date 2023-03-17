March 17, 2023
Local News

Trixie: The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Trixie is our guest on this week’s Canines and Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru. Operators are standing by, waiting for you to take this lovable pup to her furever home!

This week, meet Trixie!

Trixie is a one-year-old beagle (actually one year and seven days) who loves everyone and everything!

Ever inquisitive, she needs to explor, but is totally a “momma’s girl” and wants to be very close to her humans. She is super-friendly and gets along with adults, kids, and even the office cats at the SPCA–although the cats are reserving their opinons!

She currently is not spayed, but is scheduled for the surgery shortly and she will be ready to hop into your car and make your home just a little happer!

Do you have a place in your home & heart for Trixie?

Trixie
Billy from Annapolis Subaru and Trixie
Trixie
Trixie
Trixie

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal?  Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall!  If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can learn more about their adoption process here

Some helpful shelter resources: 
SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org
Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search
Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!
Phone number: 410-268-4388
Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially  Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Close Menu