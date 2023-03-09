March 9, 2023
TONIGHT: Magic at Maggiano’s Little Italy

You can never go wrong dining at Maggiano’s Little Italy, but if you want dinner and a show, snag tickets to Magic at Maggiano’s . On Thursday, March 9th, from 6:00 to 8:30 pm, Maggiano’s becomes the stage for an astounding magic and illusion show by Savino Recine.

Through his deep passion for captivating storytelling, Savino Recine engages with his audience using different forms of magic. His sleight of hand techniques, mind reading, and unusual stunt performances will keep you on the edge of your seat in awe and amazement. In his famous prediction act, not only does Savino read the minds of audience members, but he also reveals people’s hopes and dreams. With his intuitive power, sense of humor, and interactive show, Savino demonstrates how “having fun with the impossible” is a delightful experience for all.

Tickets are $65 per person and going fast!

Sit with eight of your friends (or friends to be if you have a small party) and enjoy a family style dinner including:

  • Caesar and Maggiano’s Salads
  • Crispy Zucchini Fritte and Calamari Fritte
  • Mom’s Lasagna & shrimp scampi
  • Chicken Parmesan & Salmon Lemon & Herb
  • Assorted Mini Desserts

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

