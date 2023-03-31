TOMORROW: Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is ON

ABC Events will be presenting the 9th annual Maryland Chicken Wing Festival on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, at the Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds! Tickets are limited and will likely sell out, so make sure to purchase your tickets ahead of time. And they are less expensive in advance!
What’s new?
- Visit more wing vendors with more wing flavors, including all of your local favorites
- Listen to Live Entertainment with Loose Ties, PrRetty Big Deal, and Weird Science!
- Show off your ax throwing skills (what could go wrong?)
- A mobile escape room
- Mechanical Bull
- Wing and Pepper Eating Contests
- Sauce Competition
- The OG will be there– Anchor Bar from Buffalo!
- A new sampler platter option from the winners of Peak Social’s Chicken WIng Madness! $15 for 5 wings and a beer!
- Kids can enjoy the expanded kids’ section
- Plenty of tables and open space to enjoy your day
This is a fantastic day for the entire family, and rumor has it that they ordered perfect weather for the event!
With the limited capacity, tickets will go quickly. So, if you want to enjoy the first festival of 2023, get your tickets now!