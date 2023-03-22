The City of Annapolis Failed to Report Spa Creek Sewage Overflow

The City of Annapolis failed to notify the Maryland Department of the Environment after 1000 gallons of raw sewage overflowed into Spa Creek in February.

According to a post on the Spa Creek Conservancy website, the City was notified of a powdery substance and the smell of sewage by a local resident. The City advised it was a malicious discharge from a fire extinguisher and there was nothing to be done.

An subsequent complaint was made to the Department of the Environment on the same issue; and on March 13, 2023, they inspected the area to discover that the powdery substance was not a fire extinguisher, but lime, placed there to disinfect the surface from 1000 gallons of raw sewage which had flowed into Hawkins Cove off of Spa Creek. The City did post signs warning to stay out of the water.

The City of Annapolis failed to adhere to Maryland law by not reporting the spill to the MDE. The MDE determined the spill occured on February 22, 2023 and that they may seek penalties for each day that the City has not complied with the law.

