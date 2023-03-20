March 20, 2023
Homestead Gardens Spring
Police-Fire

Teen Shot After Argument in Glen Burnie

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon in a residential neighborhood in Glen Burnie.

On Sunday, March 19, 2023, at approximately 2:00 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a shooting report in the 8000 block of Winding Wood Road in Glen Burnie.

Upon arrival, officers located the juvenile victim, who was suffering from gunshot wound/s. The victim was alert and conscious and could only provide minimal information.

The initial investigation revealed that the victim was shot after an unknown altercation occurred with at least two suspects. The suspects fled the area before the officers’ arrival.

The victim was transported to a nearby trauma center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives encourage anyone with information to contact them at (410) 222-6145 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Close Menu