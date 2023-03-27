March 27, 2023
Police-Fire

Teen and Two Adults Shot in Severn

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting last night that sent three people, including one teenager to area hospitals.

On Sunday, March 26, 2023, at approximately 9:40 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of gunshots fired in the area of Tomlinson Court in Severn.

One juvenile (14-year-old male) and two adult victims (31 and 34-year-old males) were located inside residences in the 8200 block of Durness Court and 8200 block of Monaegan Court, suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first responding officers immediately aided the victims, who were transported to area hospitals for treatment. One of the victims sustained possible life-threatening injuries.

Several shell casings were recovered from the crime scene. Detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Applications for Candace C.W. Antwine Military Service Award Now Open

Armed Robbery: Cape St. Claire Gas Station
