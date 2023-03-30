March 30, 2023
SUNDAY: Maryland Hall Celebrates ArtFest

ArtFest is coming to Maryland Hall on Sunday, April 2, 2023, from 1 – 4 PM!

ArtFest is a day of creativity for all ages featuring the arts at Maryland Hall, including art and dance demonstrations, art sales and exhibitions, live entertainment, hands-on activities, children’s crafts, and more!

Through the classrooms, galleries, and stages, Maryland Hall will showcase a variety of programming and Hall happenings!

In the classrooms, see live dance demonstrations like belly dance and ballet featuring the Ballet Theatre of Maryland and the Academy Ballet School of Annapolis! Drop in to watch live teacher demonstrations in the pottery, glass, woodturning, and jewelry studios!

Wildhearts Academy will host workshops for families featuring Mini Makers with Bethany and The Art of Language: Bilingual Storytime. 

Tap into your creativity and become part of our fun and collaborative community arts project focused on Harriet Tubman (context provided by Banneker Douglass Museum).

And, making a Maryland Hall debut, CRAB RADIO!  Streaming live from The Café at Maryland Hall, they’ll feature interviews and performances by the ArtReach programs.  Be sure to hop onto a podcast truck in front of the Hall to record personal stories about your connection to Maryland Hall!

 Whether you are a frequent patron or a first time visitor of Maryland Hall, you will find something to engage with at Artfest. Class demonstrations,performances, caricature drawing, live artist demonstrations, galleries, podcasts, community project, scavenger hunt, CRAB RADIO, Media Arts Division logo contest winner announcement, flash mob, pop-up sales, raffle, & more! Come witness why the Hall is Home.

Jackie Coleman, Executive Director, Maryland Hall

Current gallery exhibits include:

  • Chaney Gallery: AFTERMATH: Inspired Community Healing After Gun Violence
  • Martino Gallery: The Capital Five: Honoring Our Heroes of the Press
  • Openshaw Gallery: #Artgang2 

And finally, end the day with a family flash mob on our front lawn!

#AllintheHall!

Close Menu