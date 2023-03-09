Student and Adult Arrested After Gun Brought to High School

A student and an adult were arrested on various gun-related charges after the pair brought a weapon into Glen Burnie High School and subsequently removed it.

On Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at approximately 1:45 pm, while school was in session, School Resource Officers were alerted to a photo circulating on a social media app in which a student was holding a pistol with an extended magazine inside a restroom at Glen Burnie High School.

The student in the photo was positively identified, and Anne Arundel County Police officers immediately began their attempts to locate him. They determined that the student was not in class and could not be found on the school campus.

At approximately 3:15 pm, during dismissal, the officers responded to the bus lane and detained the student as he walked back on campus toward his bus.

The student was no longer in possession of the firearm. Officers responded to several residences in their attempts to locate the firearm observed in the photo. After conferring with the States Attorney’s Office, the student was arrested and charged as an adult.

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, Anne Arundel County Police detectives assisted School Resource Officers with investigating the handgun offense at GBHS on March 7, 2023. Through the investigation, an adult suspect who is believed to have brought the firearm to/from the school was identified. Officers applied for charges against the suspect, a warrant was issued, and the suspect, a 19-year-old man from Glen Burnie, was arrested as he left his residence.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

