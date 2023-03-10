March 9, 2023
Annapolis, US 42 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
State’s Attorney: No Charges In Death of Renardo Green. Camera Footage Released Here’s the FULL Slate for the 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival How to Reduce Your Expenses on Buying Medicine and Getting Medical Treatment Student and Adult Arrested After Gun Brought to High School Wondering What to Do on Maryland Day Weekend? Problem Solved!
Police-Fire

State’s Attorney: No Charges In Death of Renardo Green. Camera Footage Released

The Annapolis Police Department has released body-worn camera footage of an incident in 2021 that killed an Annapolis man. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the death of Renardo Green a homicide and the cause as “prone restraint cardiac arrest” and drug use as a contributing factor.

The autopsy report was known to the police department and Mayor’s office for over a month but was only acknowledged when The Capital obtained the report and published the cause and manner of death.

Despite the homicide ruling, the State’s Attorney determined that Mr. Green’s death was not criminal in nature and will not seek, nor request a law enforcement agency, to seek any charges related to Mr. Green’s death. 

However, the Office of the State’s Attorney is pursuing one criminal charge involving Annapolis Fire Department personnel. That charge is unrelated to Mr. Green’s death. 

Green’s family has filed a suit against the City for $75 million. The City has asked to have the suit dismissed because it was “too vague.” However, the City refused to provide the body-worn camera footage to the family citing and ongoing investigation.

“It is our goal that accountability be a priority in our public safety team’s interactions with residents. At the request of the State’s Attorney, we held off on releasing footage during the investigative phase. Now that the investigation is complete, we want to be as transparent as possible and we are releasing the footage to both Mr. Green’s family and the public,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley. “I know our emergency response personnel are dedicated professionals who work to deliver quality care to residents. I believe the video footage demonstrates this and provides the full context of the emergency response. I also want to acknowledge the pain experienced by Mr. Green’s family and friends in the wake of these tragic circumstances and offer them my sincere condolences.” 

The Capital has done a number of detailed stories on this incident and they can all be found here.

Below are the body-worn camera videos from the evening. CAUTION: These are graphic in content and language. The Annapolis Police Department has redacted portions to protect the privacy of people not involved.

Camera 1

Camera 2

Camera 3

Camera 4

Previous Article

Here’s the FULL Slate for the 11th Annual Annapolis Film Festival
EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Quit Kit 23

Quit Kit 23

ASO Masterworks V

ASO Masterworks V

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

Eye On Annapolis Gala 500 x 500 GIF

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

AMM – ComeJoin Our Team

ASO Masterworks VI

ASO Masterworks VI

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

submitevent

submitevent

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu